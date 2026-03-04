Stuart McLauchlan Buys 1,500 Shares of EBOS Group (ASX:EBO) Stock

EBOS Group Limited (ASX:EBO – Get Free Report) insider Stuart McLauchlan purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$24.04 per share, with a total value of A$36,054.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.427 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 213.0%. EBOS Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.07%.

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and health communications, programs, and consultancy services. It also offers community based health care services and programs; vitamins, minerals and supplements, herbal and fruit teas, and natural toothpastes, as well as functional foods, including molasses and manuka honey; Pharmacy Choice, a five step integrated retail program for independent pharmacies; and healthSAVE, a community pharmacy banner that helps members drive their retail businesses.

