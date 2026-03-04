Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Increases Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.945 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 14.5% increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Waste Management has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 22 years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $8.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

NYSE WM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $243.66. The company had a trading volume of 585,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.50 and a 200 day moving average of $219.49. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.88.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total transaction of $1,724,044.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,130. This trade represents a 32.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 30,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.36, for a total transaction of $7,000,640.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 225,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,675.48. This represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,931 shares of company stock worth $19,834,285. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Bey Douglas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bey Douglas LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

