Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.020-7.360 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.600-1.670 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $199.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $188.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.28.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $210.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.94. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $122.36 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Ross Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Ross Stores this week:

Quarterly beat and raised guidance — ROST reported Q4 EPS of $2.00 and revenue of $6.64B (both above estimates) and provided FY26 EPS guidance of $7.02–7.36 and Q1 EPS guidance of $1.60–1.67 (above consensus), underpinning the bullish reaction.

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Guggenheim raised its target to $226 (buy), Telsey upgraded to "outperform" with a $240 target, and Barclays lifted its target to $221, providing incremental analyst momentum and signaling upside to current levels.

Share repurchase and dividend boost — Management authorized a new two‑year repurchase program and raised the quarterly cash dividend by 10%, lifting shareholder-return expectations.

Stronger traffic and comps — Management said spring shopping is off to a "very strong start" and comps were robust (+9% in Q4), supporting the view that off‑price retail is taking share.

Premarket/market coverage — Multiple outlets flagged ROST as a premarket gainer following the results, helping explain volatile intraday moves.

Market context — Roundups noted Ross among market movers alongside unrelated headlines (e.g., biotech/legal settlements, crypto moves), so some price action reflects broader market flows.

Zacks downgrade — Zacks cut ROST from "strong‑buy" to "hold," which may temper some of the upside from analyst upgrades and add selling pressure for shorter‑term traders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 823.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 790 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 672 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

Featured Stories

