Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NOM)

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NOM traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,222. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $12.19.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NOM) is a closed-end investment company that focuses on high-quality, tax-exempt municipal securities issued by the state of Missouri and its political subdivisions. The fund seeks to provide a high level of current income that is exempt from federal—and, where applicable, Missouri state and local—income taxes. By concentrating on investment-grade general obligation and revenue bonds, the portfolio aims to balance income potential with capital preservation.

Managed by Nuveen Asset Management, a subsidiary of TIAA, the fund employs a disciplined, research-driven approach to credit selection and risk management.

