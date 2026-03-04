Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 106,265 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the January 29th total of 80,889 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,755 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,755 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 74.9% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 252,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 108,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 58.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 858.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZWI traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.06. 15,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,746. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $174.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbia Station, Ohio. Its primary subsidiary, Citizens Community Savings Bank, offers a range of community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company operates through a network of branch offices in Lorain and Medina counties and surrounding communities, providing personalized financial solutions with a focus on local relationships and customer service.

The bank’s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio features residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, and small-business financing.

