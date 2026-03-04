Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NAN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.49. 50,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,905. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.40. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $11.81.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAN. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 714,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,148,000 after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 146,182 shares during the last quarter. Indivisible Partners bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,559,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 196,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

The Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAN) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal and New York State income taxes. The Fund invests principally in a portfolio of investment-grade municipal obligations issued by or on behalf of the State of New York and its political subdivisions. Through its focus on tax-exempt securities, NAN is designed to offer investors an attractive yield advantage relative to taxable alternatives in the New York market.

The Fund’s portfolio is comprised primarily of general obligation and revenue bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities, agencies and instrumentalities within New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.