Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Price

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EQR. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $78.50 price target on Equity Residential in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

EQR stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.32. The company had a trading volume of 278,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,982. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.01). Equity Residential had a net margin of 36.20% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $781.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Residential has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.940-0.980 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.020-4.140 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Robert Garechana sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $236,877.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,536.20. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine Carraway sold 656 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $42,725.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,419.07. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,058 shares of company stock worth $655,078. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,597,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,728,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,354 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,201,674,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,922,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,630,103,000 after buying an additional 688,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,258,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,412,000 after acquiring an additional 114,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,242,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,617,000 after acquiring an additional 44,127 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates rental apartment properties. Headquartered in Chicago, the company focuses on delivering professionally managed, market-rate apartment homes and related services to renters. Its operations cover a range of property types, including high-rise and mid-rise assets, with amenities and on-site management designed to support resident retention and occupancy.

The company’s core activities include property acquisitions, development and redevelopment, leasing, and day-to-day property management.

