Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.42 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 6.88%.
Shares of NYSE:ORN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 279,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,645. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $544.64 million, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.15.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,885,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 79.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 562,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 727.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 248,988 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 187,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Orion reported Q4 results that topped expectations: $0.08 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.05–$0.06 and revenue of $233.2M vs. ~$222M — a near‑term fundamental beat that supports earnings momentum. View Press Release
- Positive Sentiment: Management initiated FY2026 guidance above Street forecasts: EPS $0.36–$0.42 vs. consensus ~$0.30 and revenue $900–950M (consensus ~$908M). Upward guidance is a key positive catalyst for forward estimates. Orion Group Reports Q4 and 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Corporate actions that improve the balance sheet: a $120M refinancing to lower borrowing costs and a recent acquisition (J.E.) expected to expand backlog and capabilities — these reduce financial risk and support margin improvement over time. Orion Group Reports Q4 and 2026 Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Street interest picked up — Zacks added ORN to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, which can attract retail and model‑driven buying. New Strong Buy Stocks for March 4th
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write‑ups and earnings rundowns (Business Insider, Zacks, Yahoo Finance) are digesting the beats and guidance; these pieces provide context but introduce no new catalyst. Business Insider: Orion Group Reports Q4 and 2026 Guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, Q4 EPS of $0.08 is down from $0.16 a year ago — an earnings decline that may temper enthusiasm about organic growth and profitability. Orion Marine Group Surpasses Q4 Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability metrics remain thin (net margin ~1.1%, ROE ~6.9%) and the stock trades at a high P/E on modest earnings, which can make shares sensitive to any near‑term execution slips or macro headwinds. No direct article link
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is a global provider of specialized staffing and workforce solutions, serving clients across the energy, industrial, and technical sectors. The company offers a range of services including engineering and technical recruitment, information technology staffing, and comprehensive workforce management. Orion Group focuses on delivering qualified talent for complex projects, from exploration and production in the oil and gas industry to large-scale infrastructure and manufacturing initiatives.
Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.
