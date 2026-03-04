Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $233.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.42 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 279,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,645. Orion Group has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $544.64 million, a PE ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orion Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,885,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 79.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 562,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 727.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 248,988 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 187,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Orion Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Orion Group Company Profile

Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Orion Group has grown its operations to support projects in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia–Pacific region.

Further Reading

