Alamo Group Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) reported fourth-quarter 2025 results that reflected continued strength in its Industrial Equipment Division but a sharp profitability decline in its Vegetation Management Division, as softer end-market demand and manufacturing inefficiencies weighed on results. The company also discussed its acquisition activity, margin improvement efforts, and long-term financial targets during its earnings call.

Fourth-quarter results and margin drivers

Net sales in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $373.7 million, down 3% from the prior-year quarter. Gross profit declined to $85.0 million from $91.8 million, and gross margin fell 110 basis points year over year to 22.7%.

Chief Financial Officer Agnes Kamps attributed the gross margin decline to several factors: lower Vegetation Management volumes (creating “inverse leverage”), inventory reserve charges tied to certain Vegetation Management product lines the company intends to divest or discontinue, and tariff costs. Those pressures were partially offset by pricing and margin management in the Industrial Equipment Division.

Selling, general and administrative expense rose 9.3% to $58.3 million and included about $3.2 million of acquisition and integration costs, restructuring costs, and costs related to the addition of Ring-O-Matic. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $44.8 million (12% of sales), compared with $51.8 million (13.4% of sales) in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.70, down from $2.39.

Industrial Equipment strength, but slower growth expected

Industrial Equipment Division net sales rose 4.2% year over year to $234.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $41.5 million, or 17.7% of sales, up from $35.5 million, or 15.7% of sales, a result management highlighted as evidence of the division’s attractive vocational truck-related end markets.

Chief Executive Officer Robert Hureau said growth in the division was supported by favorable pricing, contributions from the Ring-O-Matic acquisition (which closed in the second quarter), and market share gains, partially offset by lower snow equipment sales. He noted that the snow business faced a difficult comparison against an unusually strong fourth quarter of 2024 that included a large Canadian order, and described snow results as “lumpy” from quarter to quarter.

For the quarter, Industrial Equipment book-to-bill was 0.85x, while net orders increased 21% year over year. Hureau said net orders were higher across the Excavator and Vacuum business, the Sweeper and Safety business, and the Snow business. He also stated lead times across Industrial Equipment were in a “good competitive position.” The company reported Industrial Equipment represents 59% of total net sales.

Looking to 2026, Hureau told analysts the division’s end markets are expected to slow after eight quarters of strong, double-digit growth. Excluding the effect of the Petersen Industries acquisition, he said the company expects “flattish to maybe low to mid-single digit” end-market growth across most Industrial businesses. He also noted the company is changing its approach in Snow, emphasizing “quality of earnings” and margins rather than chasing lower-margin volume, which could pressure snow sales year over year.

Vegetation Management: weaker demand and operational disruption

Vegetation Management Division net sales fell 13.2% to $138.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA declined to $3.2 million, or 2.3% of sales, from $16.3 million, or 10.2% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Management pointed to several drivers behind the quarter’s margin compression in the division, including:

Lower volumes creating inverse leverage on fixed manufacturing costs and SG&A

End-market weakness in Tree Care and municipal (government) mowing

Inventory reserves tied to slow-moving products in businesses affected by softer demand

Manufacturing inefficiencies tied to consolidation activity at two facilities

Hureau said Tree Care demand was impacted by dealer hesitation on orders for very large, high-priced land-clearing equipment that is “partially tied to housing starts,” which he described as “suppressed.” On municipal mowing, he said certain state Department of Transportation customers delayed orders due to budget uncertainty stemming from what he referred to as the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” which he said shifts certain costs to states and rescinds some funding tied to highways and access.

Despite the quarter’s weakness, management highlighted that U.S. Agriculture sales increased year over year in the fourth quarter—the first positive comparison in eight quarters—which Hureau called an “encouraging sign.” He also said the company is seeing increased quoting activity early in the first quarter within certain Vegetation businesses, and noted channel inventory “remains healthy.”

Vegetation Management book-to-bill was 1.1x in the fourth quarter, though net orders for the division were down 3% year over year. Orders in U.S. and European agricultural businesses were up year over year, while “Other” businesses were down. Vegetation Management represents 41% of total net sales.

On profitability, Hureau said the company expects sequential improvement in both sales and margins from the fourth quarter into the first quarter of 2026, but not a full return to first-quarter 2025 levels. He stated a near-term goal is to get back to approximately an 8% adjusted operating margin level that the division delivered in the first half of 2025, with longer-term “through-the-cycle” targets of 15% adjusted operating margin and 18% to 20% adjusted EBITDA margins.

Cash flow, capital allocation, and acquisitions

Operating cash flow for full-year 2025 was $177.5 million, down from $209.8 million in 2024. Kamps said results reflected disciplined management of receivables and payables, as well as cash usage for inventory, which she said would be an “intensified focus” in 2026. The company reported free cash flow conversion of 142% of net income for the year.

Investing cash outflows were $46.2 million in 2025, including cash used for the Ring-O-Matic acquisition and $30.6 million in capital expenditures. Kamps said capex rose due to an expansion project in the Industrial Equipment Division, noting the company completed construction of a facility expansion in France that nearly doubled the site’s size and is intended to support growth and operational improvements in Western Europe.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Alamo reported gross debt of $205.7 million and cash of $309.7 million. In January 2026, the company closed its acquisition of Petersen Industries, funding it with a $120 million draw on its revolver and roughly $50 million of cash on hand. Management said total availability under its credit facility after the closing was $477 million, including an accordion feature, and that pro forma net leverage remains “quite low.”

Hureau described Petersen as a tuck-in acquisition in a “growth end market,” with a margin profile above Alamo’s averages. He said the company expects to make early investments to drive operational and commercial synergies, which could modestly pressure Petersen’s margins initially, though he said it would remain above Alamo’s average margins. He also told analysts that because the deal closed at the end of January, results in 2026 would reflect 11 months of Petersen sales.

On future dealmaking, Hureau said the M&A pipeline is “robust,” with a primary focus on tuck-in deals—typically around $10 million to $20 million of EBITDA—close to Alamo’s existing sales channels, product categories, and end markets. He added that in the near term, the company may lean “a little bit more Industrial in nature” for acquisitions.

The company also announced its board approved a $0.04 per share increase in the quarterly dividend, lifting it 13.3% to $0.34 per share.

Strategic initiatives and long-term targets

Hureau said the leadership team has developed strategic initiatives centered on four pillars: people and culture, commercial excellence, operational excellence, and capital deployment. He cited initiatives including facility consolidations in Snow and Sweeper and Safety, a global procurement and supply chain initiative aimed at margin expansion and inventory optimization, dealer network expansion in Tree Care and Recycling, and further centralization of functions such as IT, finance, procurement, and HR.

He also said the company is in final testing of a next-generation hybrid sweeper using a proprietary electric sweeping architecture that can run on diesel, CNG, or electric chassis. Hureau described the effort as part of shifting the company’s innovation approach “from fast follower to first mover.”

As part of a portfolio review, Hureau said Alamo identified “a few product lines” within the Vegetation Management Division that it intends to divest or discontinue over the course of 2026, describing them as small but expected to contribute to margin expansion.

Management reiterated long-term, through-the-cycle financial targets of 10% sales growth including acquisitions, adjusted operating margins around 15%, adjusted EBITDA margins around 18% to 20%, and free cash flow equal to 100% of net income.

About Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of equipment for vegetation management, roadside maintenance, agricultural harvesting and industrial applications. The company offers a broad portfolio of products, including boom mowers, flail mowers, rotary cutters, snow removal equipment, slurry seal machines, railcar movers and tow tractors. These offerings are distributed under a variety of brand names and through a network of independent dealerships and distributors, meeting the needs of municipalities, highway departments, agricultural producers and industrial operators.

The company operates through two primary segments: Agricultural and Industrial.

