Kier Group (LON:KIE) Board of Directors Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
Kier Group Stock Down 3.6%
Shares of LON:KIE traded down GBX 8.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 226.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,668. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 107.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 253.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 229.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £978.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 9.50 EPS for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Research analysts predict that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on KIE
About Kier Group
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports’ infrastructure and ports’ businesses.
Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors.
Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kier Group
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.