Kier Group (LON:KIE) Board of Directors Authorizes Stock Repurchase Program

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kier Group Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of LON:KIE traded down GBX 8.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 226.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,707,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,888,668. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 107.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 253.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 229.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 218.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £978.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get Kier Group alerts:

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 9.50 EPS for the quarter. Kier Group had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Research analysts predict that Kier Group will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 price target on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 246.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on KIE

About Kier Group

Get Free Report)

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports’ infrastructure and ports’ businesses.

Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors.

Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.