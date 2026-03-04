Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and traded as low as $36.45. Intesa Sanpaolo shares last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 288,419 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a market capitalization of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Intesa Sanpaolo is an Italian banking group formed in 2007 through the merger of Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. The group is one of Italy’s largest financial institutions, serving a wide range of clients from individual retail customers to large corporations and institutional investors. Its long heritage traces to several regional banks and savings institutions that became part of the consolidated group, giving it a prominent role in the Italian financial system.

The company operates across multiple business lines, including retail banking (current accounts, deposits, mortgages and consumer loans), corporate and investment banking (cash management, lending, capital markets and advisory), private banking and wealth management, asset management and insurance.

