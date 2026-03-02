Short Interest in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Grows By 85.7%

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 23,088 shares, an increase of 85.7% from the January 29th total of 12,432 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 73,823 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 256,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 407,452 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OESX. Wall Street Zen raised Orion Energy Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Orion Energy Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of OESX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.12. 34,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of energy-efficient lighting and building controls solutions. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, the company specializes in designing, manufacturing and deploying LED lighting fixtures and integrated energy management systems for commercial and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes a range of LED light fixtures, smart sensors, networked controls and cloud-based energy management software.

