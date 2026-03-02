AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 528.75.

AJB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 520 price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Beaufort Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 490 price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 625 to GBX 570 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 490 per share, for a total transaction of £19,600. 24.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LON AJB opened at GBX 429.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 3.63. AJ Bell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 355.20 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 578.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 445.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 492.02.

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

