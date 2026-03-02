Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.90 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $168.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.64. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.33 and a 52-week high of $169.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.13.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 18.98%.The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

In related news, CEO Aaron Powell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $1,937,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,096. The trade was a 45.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Lee Turner sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $40,176.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,607.94. The trade was a 0.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,138 shares of company stock worth $2,289,990. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Yum! Brands, Inc (NYSE: YUM) is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company’s principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company’s operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

