Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $26.29 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza Inc $DPZ

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Domino’s Pizza worth $26,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 50.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.3% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total transaction of $2,113,872.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,300.64. The trade was a 41.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $402.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Domino’s Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $370.70 and a 52 week high of $500.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $404.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $419.34.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 12.18%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza Inc will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.99 dividend. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.74. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $7.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DPZ. Hovde Group set a $460.00 target price on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, January 5th. William Blair set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (down from $535.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.71.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

Further Reading

