Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,618 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 281,214,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,091,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,798,000 after purchasing an additional 551,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,574,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,824,000 after buying an additional 1,233,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter valued at $306,848,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,639.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,788,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,066,000 after buying an additional 22,308,046 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $28.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.14 and a beta of 1.60. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $31.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $23.50 to $27.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.39.

In related news, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $119,208.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,821.04. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 242,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $7,168,323.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 918,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,108,730. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 257,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,546,331. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Paramount's acquisition agreement announced — a $31-per-share cash deal values WBD at roughly $110 billion and is now a formal merger agreement, creating a clear path to a cash exit for shareholders.

Netflix exits the bidding — Netflix declined to raise its offer after Paramount's $31 bid was declared superior, reducing takeover uncertainty and making a Paramount close more likely.

EU approval expected to be manageable — sources tell Reuters the deal is likely to clear EU antitrust scrutiny with only minor divestments if required, lowering one regulatory hurdle.

Analyst reactions mixed — several firms updated ratings/targets (TD Cowen raised its PT to $26 but kept a hold; Deutsche Bank moved to hold with a $31 PT), reflecting divided views on deal certainty and standalone fundamentals.

Q4 results disappointed — WBD posted a loss per share and revenue declined ~6% year/year, missing EPS expectations and underscoring legacy TV/studio weakness despite streaming growth. That weak print amplifies uncertainty around valuation and growth prospects.

Employee and synergy risk — CNBC reports WBD staff fear layoffs if Paramount pursues roughly $6B of cost synergies; job cuts and integration execution could create operational disruption and headline risk.

Political/regulatory friction remains — California and other political actors could still slow the deal; state-level opposition and broader antitrust scrutiny remain possible roadblocks.

Options and sentiment signal volatility — today saw an unusually large spike in put option volume, indicating elevated hedging/speculative bearish positioning even as a cash deal price anchors the stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company’s core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

