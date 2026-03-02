Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Cooper Companies worth $27,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 35.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,275 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 629.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 6,491 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Trajan Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $12,291,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.5% during the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.77.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $83.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $92.84.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Lucchese purchased 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.06 per share, with a total value of $149,963.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,946.70. The trade was a 23.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maria Rivas purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.13 per share, with a total value of $82,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,010.33. This represents a 9.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 16,014 shares of company stock worth $1,304,416 in the last quarter. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

