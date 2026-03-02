Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 13,782 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,782 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $9,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,265,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,328,936,000 after acquiring an additional 192,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,624,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,436,074,000 after purchasing an additional 749,081 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,482,000 after purchasing an additional 971,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $362,412,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,775,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,734,000 after purchasing an additional 41,406 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $447,848.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 15,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,025.01. This trade represents a 18.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $260,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,856.43. This represents a 20.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 118,811 shares of company stock valued at $15,219,371 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $123.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.66. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $133.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

