Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $19,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 18,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore set a $107.00 price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of FRT opened at $108.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $336.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.65 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 32.14%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.420-7.520 EPS. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.79%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE: FRT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of high-quality retail, restaurant, and mixed-use properties. With a strategic focus on open-air shopping centers and lifestyle-oriented urban destinations, the company partners with leading national and regional retailers to curate environments that blend shopping, dining, entertainment, office, and residential uses. Its asset management capabilities extend from initial site selection and development through ongoing property operations and tenant relations.

Federal Realty’s portfolio comprises approximately 100 properties totaling more than 25 million square feet of gross leasable area.

