Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Avery Dennison worth $25,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,379,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,683,185,000 after purchasing an additional 361,231 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 11.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 351,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,025,000 after buying an additional 36,698 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 567.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after buying an additional 126,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter worth $2,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total transaction of $223,050.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,104.60. This represents a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $196.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $199.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.78.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $188.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

