Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 415,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,908 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 164.7% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 300.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Miguel Patricio sold 125,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $3,102,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 686,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,046,797.94. This trade represents a 15.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued broad, steep cuts to KHC’s near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts and carries a “Strong Sell” rating — examples include Q2 2026 cut from $0.68 to $0.51, FY2026 from $2.54 to $2.06 and FY2027 from $2.61 to $2.10, plus multiple quarterly downgrades. The revisions materially lower earnings visibility and are the main negative driver for the stock today. MarketBeat – KHC

Zacks Research issued broad, steep cuts to KHC’s near‑term and multi‑year EPS forecasts and carries a “Strong Sell” rating — examples include Q2 2026 cut from $0.68 to $0.51, FY2026 from $2.54 to $2.06 and FY2027 from $2.61 to $2.10, plus multiple quarterly downgrades. The revisions materially lower earnings visibility and are the main negative driver for the stock today. Neutral Sentiment: Mizuho trimmed its price target to $25 from $27 after Kraft Heinz’s CAGNY presentations but kept a Neutral rating — this signals modest downward adjustment to valuation assumptions rather than a change to conviction on the name. Mizuho Revises Kraft Heinz (KHC) Valuation after CAGNY Presentations

Mizuho trimmed its price target to $25 from $27 after Kraft Heinz’s CAGNY presentations but kept a Neutral rating — this signals modest downward adjustment to valuation assumptions rather than a change to conviction on the name. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/attractiveness analyses are mixed — some outlets question whether recent weakness creates a buying opportunity or a value trap, highlighting the stock’s recent underperformance vs longer‑term decline; useful context for value investors. Is Kraft Heinz (KHC) Now Attractive After Recent Share Price Weakness?

Valuation/attractiveness analyses are mixed — some outlets question whether recent weakness creates a buying opportunity or a value trap, highlighting the stock’s recent underperformance vs longer‑term decline; useful context for value investors. Positive Sentiment: Brand/product activity: Capri Sun (a Kraft Heinz brand) is relaunching limited‑edition flavors (Moon/Blood Moon Punch), indicating continued marketing efforts to keep brands relevant — positive for top‑line engagement though likely a small near‑term earnings driver. Capri Sun Brings Back Fan-Favorite Moon Punch

Brand/product activity: Capri Sun (a Kraft Heinz brand) is relaunching limited‑edition flavors (Moon/Blood Moon Punch), indicating continued marketing efforts to keep brands relevant — positive for top‑line engagement though likely a small near‑term earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary warns Kraft Heinz faces structural challenges common to legacy CPGs (changing consumer preferences, pricing pressure), underscoring that operational execution and portfolio strategy will determine medium‑term outcomes. Kraft Heinz and the structural reckoning facing legacy CPG

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 target price on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

