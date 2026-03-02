Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,311 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.05% of VeriSign worth $13,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Capital Inc. now owns 139 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 51.5% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 147 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VeriSign by 25.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Zacks Research upgraded VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on VeriSign from $337.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $270.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $227.94 on Monday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.86 and a 52-week high of $310.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.76.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). VeriSign had a net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $425.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from VeriSign’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.28, for a total value of $496,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 414,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,812,499.72. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total value of $36,393.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,023 shares in the company, valued at $9,213,122.52. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 23,662 shares of company stock worth $5,799,697 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

