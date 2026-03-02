Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Enovix Corporation $ENVX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,444 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.54% of Enovix worth $11,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENVX. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting Enovix

Here are the key news stories impacting Enovix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: revenue of ~$11.3M (+~16% YoY) topped estimates and EPS/loss was slightly better than forecast; gross profit and operating-loss improvement were highlighted on the call — a fundamental bright spot supporting longer‑term growth potential. SA Q4 Presentation

Q4 results beat expectations: revenue of ~$11.3M (+~16% YoY) topped estimates and EPS/loss was slightly better than forecast; gross profit and operating-loss improvement were highlighted on the call — a fundamental bright spot supporting longer‑term growth potential. Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets noted the revenue and EPS beats and operational improvement (higher gross profit, narrower operating loss), which help the growth narrative even as profitability remains distant. Yahoo Finance: Q4 Report

Multiple outlets noted the revenue and EPS beats and operational improvement (higher gross profit, narrower operating loss), which help the growth narrative even as profitability remains distant. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity: a large block of call buying (≈31,896 calls) indicates speculative/leveraged interest that may amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. AAII Options Note

Unusual options activity: a large block of call buying (≈31,896 calls) indicates speculative/leveraged interest that may amplify intraday moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts lowered price targets but kept constructive ratings (e.g., Canaccord trimmed its PT but remains “Buy”), which mutes upside while signaling continued long‑term conviction from parts of the sell‑side. Benzinga: Canaccord Note

Some analysts lowered price targets but kept constructive ratings (e.g., Canaccord trimmed its PT but remains “Buy”), which mutes upside while signaling continued long‑term conviction from parts of the sell‑side. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term guidance disappointed: Q1 FY2026 revenue guidance ($6.5M–$7.5M) came in well below consensus (~$8.8M), a key proximate reason for selling pressure as it implies slower near‑term growth. Company Press Release / Deck

Near‑term guidance disappointed: Q1 FY2026 revenue guidance ($6.5M–$7.5M) came in well below consensus (~$8.8M), a key proximate reason for selling pressure as it implies slower near‑term growth. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades/target cuts: TD Cowen cut its target sharply and moved to “Hold,” and other firms trimmed targets — increasing near‑term downside risk as sell‑side expectations are reset. Benzinga: TD Cowen Note

Analyst downgrades/target cuts: TD Cowen cut its target sharply and moved to “Hold,” and other firms trimmed targets — increasing near‑term downside risk as sell‑side expectations are reset. Negative Sentiment: New risk disclosure highlights rising geopolitical/trade exposure (U.S.–China tensions) that could pressure supply chains and margins — a fresh governance/operational risk investors must price in. TipRanks: Risk Disclosure

New risk disclosure highlights rising geopolitical/trade exposure (U.S.–China tensions) that could pressure supply chains and margins — a fresh governance/operational risk investors must price in. Negative Sentiment: Balance‑sheet and liquidity signals are concerning to some investors: cash fell year‑over‑year and total liabilities rose materially; coupled with insider sales called out in reporting, that has likely amplified selling. Quiver Quant: Financials

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ENVX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Enovix from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Enovix from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Enovix Trading Down 11.4%

NASDAQ ENVX opened at $5.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. Enovix Corporation has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.15.

Enovix Profile

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) develops and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery cells with a patented three-dimensional silicon-anode architecture. The company’s core focus is on delivering high energy density, improved safety, and longer cycle life compared to conventional graphite-based cells. Enovix’s technology targets a range of applications, including consumer electronics, wearable devices, electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Fremont, California, Enovix has built pilot production capability and is scaling up manufacturing capacity to meet growing demand.

