Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 46,455 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the January 29th total of 79,787 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,717 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 32,717 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
NYSE ACV traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $27.55. 13,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.94%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio of convertible securities, corporate bonds, dividend-paying common stocks and preferred securities. By blending credit and equity-linked instruments, ACV aims to generate attractive yield while participating in potential upside as issuers’ share prices appreciate.
The fund is managed by Virtus Investment Partners and employs a bottom-up, research-driven process to identify opportunities across sectors and geographies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.