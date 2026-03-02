Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 46,455 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the January 29th total of 79,787 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,717 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 32,717 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

NYSE ACV traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $27.55. 13,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,525. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.54. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.384 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,491 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 27.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,133 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 50,027 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 289,591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 43,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,758 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund maintains a diversified portfolio of convertible securities, corporate bonds, dividend-paying common stocks and preferred securities. By blending credit and equity-linked instruments, ACV aims to generate attractive yield while participating in potential upside as issuers’ share prices appreciate.

The fund is managed by Virtus Investment Partners and employs a bottom-up, research-driven process to identify opportunities across sectors and geographies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.