Brokerages Set ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target at $103.43

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.4286.
ANIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat estimates — record Q4 revenue of ~$247.1M and adjusted EPS of $2.33, with GAAP net income returning to positive versus a loss a year earlier. ANI Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Rare Disease momentum — Cortrophin® Gel sales surged (~87.6% Q/QY) and management expects continued strong growth; company reiterated FY‑2026 revenue guidance ($1.055–$1.115B) and material upside for Cortrophin. ANI Pharmaceuticals Reports Record Quarterly and Full Year Revenue Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Strong profitability metrics and cash flow — adjusted non‑GAAP EBITDA grew materially year‑over‑year and the company generated significant operating cash flow in 2025. ANI Slide Deck / Press Materials
- Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted an earnings call and published slides/transcript — useful for color on commercialization plans (e.g., Rare Disease salesforce expansion and gout indication focus). ANI 2025 Q4 — Earnings Call Presentation ANI Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage context — several firms maintain bullish price targets and the quarter gives analysts data points to model Cortrophin growth into 2026. ANI Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Non‑GAAP gross margin compressed vs. prior year (down to ~59.6%) largely because of higher mix of royalty‑bearing products and lower Brands sales — margin pressure is a key sensitivity for valuation. Record Quarterly and Full Year Revenue Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Brands revenue fell significantly (Q4 Brands down ~38% Y/Y) and SG&A increased as the company invests in Rare Disease commercialization — increased costs plus mix shifts may temper near‑term margins. ANI Reports Record Fourth-Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Leverage and insider/institutional flows — the company carries significant outstanding debt (~$629M) and data shows recent insider sales and notable institutional position changes, which can amplify downside risk or create selling pressure. Quiver Quant Summary (includes insider/institutional notes)
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: several outlets noted ANIP shares fell early despite the beat — suggests some investors are locking gains or focusing on the margin/debt/stock‑holder flows rather than headline growth. ANI Pharmaceuticals Turns Profit, Rare Disease Sales Surge 50%
NASDAQ ANIP opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.36. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $99.50.
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.
ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.
