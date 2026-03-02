Brokerages Set ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Price Target at $103.43

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.4286.

ANIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, insider Christopher Mutz sold 5,323 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $415,300.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 84,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,216.80. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.15, for a total value of $146,070.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,490.55. This trade represents a 6.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold a total of 13,459 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,611 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 202.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.36. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $56.71 and a 1 year high of $99.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

