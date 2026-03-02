Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Receives $102.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITGR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Integer in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Integer from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Integer from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Integer has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.06. Integer had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $472.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Integer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.290-6.780 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Integer will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Integer declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical equipment provider to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Integer by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Integer by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Integer by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Integer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is a global provider of outsourced medical device design, development and manufacturing solutions. The company partners with leading medical technology firms to deliver complex components, subsystems and finished devices across a range of therapeutic areas. Its services encompass concept and product design, precision machining, microelectronic assembly, terminal sterilization and regulatory support, enabling customers to accelerate time to market and optimize product performance.

Integer’s product portfolio is organized into two core segments: Advanced Delivery and MedTech.

