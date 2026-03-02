Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in General Motors Company $GM

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 42,030 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 340,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after buying an additional 114,756 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 341,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,411,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 18.7% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 82,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Barclays set a $110.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research cut General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on General Motors from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.52.

General Motors Stock Down 2.8%

GM opened at $78.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 19.93%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

