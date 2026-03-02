Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RGLD. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 210.3% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 57,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,656,000. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 4,191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold stock opened at $299.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.33. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.95 and a 1 year high of $306.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $360.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.47 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 45.26%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 27.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.50.

In related news, Director William M. Hayes sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.07, for a total value of $1,156,213.11. Following the sale, the director owned 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,162.03. The trade was a 40.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a leading precious metals streaming and royalty company. Through its business model, Royal Gold provides upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a percentage of future metal production at predetermined prices. This structure allows the company to participate in production upside while minimizing exposure to the operating and capital-intensive aspects of mine ownership.

The company’s portfolio encompasses interests in over 200 streams and royalties on projects across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Australia.

