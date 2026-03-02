Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,438,000. GRIMES & Co WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 103,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 12,258 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 959,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,380,000 after buying an additional 62,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $74.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $67.15. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a $1.0488 dividend. This represents a yield of 318.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

