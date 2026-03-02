KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

KALA BIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.3750.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA opened at $0.38 on Monday. KALA BIO has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of -2.37.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KALA BIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in KALA BIO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in KALA BIO during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KALA BIO by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KALA BIO by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,804,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 818,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

KALA Bio (NASDAQ: KALA) is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for ocular diseases. The company’s proprietary surface charge–based nanoparticle delivery platform is designed to enhance penetration and retention of therapeutic agents on the ocular surface. This technology is the basis for its lead product, Eysuvis (KPI-121 1.0%), an FDA-approved topical corticosteroid for short-term relief of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.

Beyond its approved therapy, KALA Bio is advancing a pipeline of investigational drug candidates targeting inflammatory and degenerative eye conditions.

