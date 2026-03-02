Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of NVR worth $13,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NVR by 50.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NVR in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $8,100.00 price objective on NVR in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8,279.40.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,509.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7,568.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7,683.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6,562.85 and a 12-month high of $8,618.28. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $105.42 by $16.12. NVR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $139.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 220 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,088,000. This represents a 36.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 1,120 shares of company stock worth $9,012,736 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

