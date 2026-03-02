Analysts Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) PT at C$10.75

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

SDE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$9.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Ventum Financial upped their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Spartan Delta from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SDE

Spartan Delta Stock Up 3.9%

About Spartan Delta

Shares of TSE:SDE opened at C$10.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.75 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.97. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of C$2.39 and a 12-month high of C$11.08.

(Get Free Report)

Spartan is committed to creating value for its shareholders, focused on sustainability in both operations and financial performance. The Company’s culture is centered on generating Free Funds Flow through responsible oil and gas exploration and development. The Company has established a portfolio of high-quality production and development opportunities in the Deep Basin and the Duvernay. Spartan will continue to focus on the execution of the Company’s organic drilling program across its portfolio, delivering operational synergies in a respectful and responsible manner in relation to the environment and communities it operates in.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.