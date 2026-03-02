Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM):

2/23/2026 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by Lake Street Capital from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Truist Financial Corporation. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up from $24.00.

2/20/2026 – Tandem Diabetes Care was given a new $22.00 price target by Mizuho. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up from $17.00.

2/20/2026 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from $14.00.

2/20/2026 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by Bank of America Corporation from “underperform” to “neutral”. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from $15.00.

2/4/2026 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Tandem Diabetes Care is now covered by TD Cowen. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/9/2026 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from $18.00.

1/9/2026 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM), headquartered in San Diego, California, is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of innovative insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Founded in 2006, the company introduced its first product, the t:slim® Insulin Pump, in 2011 and has since built a portfolio of next-generation pumps featuring touchscreen interfaces, remote software updates and integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) capabilities.

The company’s flagship offering, the t:slim X2® Insulin Pump, is engineered to work with leading CGM sensors and features automated insulin delivery algorithms that adjust basal insulin rates based on real-time glucose trends.

