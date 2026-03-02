MoneyMe (ASX:MME) Insider Scott Emery Buys 1,350,000 Shares

MoneyMe Limited (ASX:MME – Get Free Report) insider Scott Emery acquired 1,350,000 shares of MoneyMe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of A$152,550.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 65.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.57.

MoneyMe Company Profile

MoneyMe Limited, a digital financial service company, provides consumer finance under the MONEYME and SocietyOne brands in Australia. It offers personal loans, credit cards, and debt consolidation services. MoneyMe Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

