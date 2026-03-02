MoneyMe (ASX:MME) Insider Scott Emery Buys 1,350,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2026

MoneyMe Limited (ASX:MMEGet Free Report) insider Scott Emery acquired 1,350,000 shares of MoneyMe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of A$152,550.00.

MoneyMe Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $164.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 65.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.57.

MoneyMe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MoneyMe Limited, a digital financial service company, provides consumer finance under the MONEYME and SocietyOne brands in Australia. It offers personal loans, credit cards, and debt consolidation services. MoneyMe Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.