MoneyMe (ASX:MME) Insider Scott Emery Buys 1,350,000 Shares

MoneyMe Limited (ASX:MME – Get Free Report) insider Scott Emery acquired 1,350,000 shares of MoneyMe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of A$152,550.00.
MoneyMe Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $164.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 65.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.57.
MoneyMe Company Profile
