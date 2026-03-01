Cache Advisors LLC Sells 13,329 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Cache Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,329 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 3.5% of Cache Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $20,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $85,953,343.92. This represents a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $137.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $328.11 billion, a PE ratio of 217.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.12 and a 52-week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. CICC Research raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.96.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

