Aviso Financial Inc. Raises Stake in Brookfield Corporation $BN

Aviso Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the quarter. Brookfield accounts for 3.9% of Aviso Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $96,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brookfield in the second quarter worth approximately $1,040,160,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth $347,683,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Brookfield by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,540,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,628 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter worth $140,555,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield by 19.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,882,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,378 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $43.82 on Friday. Brookfield Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73. The firm has a market cap of $107.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Corporation will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Zacks Research upgraded Brookfield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $50.67) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BN

About Brookfield

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN) is a global alternative asset manager that specializes in real assets. The company invests in and operates businesses across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power and energy, private equity and credit. Its activities span both ownership and active management of physical assets as well as the operation of investment funds and vehicles that provide institutional and retail investors access to long‑lived, cash‑generating assets.

Brookfield’s services include asset management, direct investing, property development and the operation of infrastructure and energy businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Corporation (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.