Truist Financial Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $240.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.50% from the stock’s current price.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $270.00 price objective on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Macquarie Infrastructure increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $168.42 on Thursday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $120.10 and a twelve month high of $280.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.58.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.53, for a total value of $2,495,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 512,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,871,648.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total transaction of $2,601,412.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 218,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,060,328.80. This represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 713,681 shares of company stock valued at $148,264,518 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

