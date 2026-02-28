Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.900-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE TPC traded down $14.12 on Friday, reaching $75.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,953,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30. Tutor Perini has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 2.21.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.49) earnings per share. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Tutor Perini’s payout ratio is -45.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 outperformance — Tutor Perini reported $1.07 EPS vs. $0.92 expected and revenue of $1.51B (up 41.2% YoY), driven by record revenue growth. These results show strong top‑line momentum. Earnings Press Release

Q4 outperformance — Tutor Perini reported $1.07 EPS vs. $0.92 expected and revenue of $1.51B (up 41.2% YoY), driven by record revenue growth. These results show strong top‑line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Raised FY‑2026 guidance — Management set EPS guidance of $4.90–$5.30, modestly above consensus (4.78), signaling confidence in 2026 execution and continuing backlog conversion. Guidance Detail

Raised FY‑2026 guidance — Management set EPS guidance of $4.90–$5.30, modestly above consensus (4.78), signaling confidence in 2026 execution and continuing backlog conversion. Positive Sentiment: Management commentary / call highlights emphasize strategic growth and record revenue trends, reinforcing the beat and guidance narrative. Call Highlights

Management commentary / call highlights emphasize strategic growth and record revenue trends, reinforcing the beat and guidance narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Dividend declared — Tutor Perini declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~0.3%; ex‑div March 10), a small signal of cash return but not likely a material driver for the stock.

Dividend declared — Tutor Perini declared a $0.06 quarterly dividend (annualized yield ~0.3%; ex‑div March 10), a small signal of cash return but not likely a material driver for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript is available for deeper read — investors can review management’s details on margins, backlog and assumptions. Earnings Transcript

Earnings call transcript is available for deeper read — investors can review management’s details on margins, backlog and assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction / profit‑taking — Despite the beat and raised guidance, the stock sold off sharply. Commentary and analysis note the decline may reflect profit‑taking after a recent run, elevated intraday volume, and the stock’s high beta (volatility), rather than a fundamental reversal. Why Did Tutor Perini Stock Drop Today?

Market reaction / profit‑taking — Despite the beat and raised guidance, the stock sold off sharply. Commentary and analysis note the decline may reflect profit‑taking after a recent run, elevated intraday volume, and the stock’s high beta (volatility), rather than a fundamental reversal. Negative Sentiment: Remaining concerns — Some investors may be focusing on provision/margin dynamics (reported negative net margin on a GAAP basis) and the company’s historical earnings variability; these issues can temper enthusiasm and amplify volatility. Financial Details

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPC. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tutor Perini in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

