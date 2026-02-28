Short Interest in Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Drops By 42.5%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,307 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the January 29th total of 26,615 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 960,090 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 960,090 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Green Thumb Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Green Thumb Industries is a diversified cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer with operations spanning cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The company develops branded cannabis products across multiple formats, including dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, concentrates, edibles and vaporizers. Its product portfolio is marketed under well-known brand names tailored to the adult-use market, and the company works with licensed cultivators and partners to ensure consistent quality and compliance with state regulations.
In addition to its branded product lines, Green Thumb Industries maintains a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that supply its retail outlets as well as independent dispensaries.
