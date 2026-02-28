Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 184,671 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the January 29th total of 108,618 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,575 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,575 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 415.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. 691,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,984. The company has a market cap of $409.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.80. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.6%. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

