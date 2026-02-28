Lichen International Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Short Interest Update

Lichen International Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,235 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the January 29th total of 7,356 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Lichen International Stock Down 5.2%
Shares of Lichen International stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 1,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. Lichen International has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $9.40.
About Lichen International
