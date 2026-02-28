Lichen International Limited (NASDAQ:LICN) Short Interest Update

Lichen International Limited (NASDAQ:LICN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,235 shares, an increase of 66.3% from the January 29th total of 7,356 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,615 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Lichen International Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of Lichen International stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 1,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.69. Lichen International has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

About Lichen International

Lichen China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an investment holding company, provides financial and taxation, education support, and software and maintenance services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers financial and taxation related management consultation, internal control management consultation, annual or regular consultation, and internal training and general consultation services; and education support services, including marketing, operational, and technical support, as well as sells teaching and learning materials.

