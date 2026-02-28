SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYMH – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,211 shares, a growth of 137.0% from the January 29th total of 511 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,613 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. 252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0582 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%.

SPDR SSGA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA My2028 Municipal Bond ETF (MYMH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade municipal bonds with effective maturities in 2028. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYMH was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

