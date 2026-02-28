Short Interest in Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD) Decreases By 54.0%

Principal Active High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:YLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 51,097 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the January 29th total of 111,074 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 204,458 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 204,458 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Principal Active High Yield ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Active High Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $20,503,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,872,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,583,000 after acquiring an additional 759,231 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,787,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Active High Yield ETF by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,615,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,428,000 after acquiring an additional 599,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Principal Active High Yield ETF by 246.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 305,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 217,252 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%

YLD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company had a trading volume of 107,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,106. Principal Active High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.18.

Principal Active High Yield ETF Company Profile

The Principal Active High Yield ETF (YLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides current income through exposure to global equities, investment-grade and high-yield debt, MBS\u002FABS, preferred stock, MLPs, and REITs. YLD was launched on Jul 9, 2015 and is managed by Principal.

