Short Interest in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Decreases By 64.9%

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,304 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the January 29th total of 49,347 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 263,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 527,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,570. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32.
BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF
BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.
