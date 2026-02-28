Short Interest in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Decreases By 64.9%

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 17,304 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the January 29th total of 49,347 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 263,231 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.35. 527,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,570. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $50.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.32.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1649 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5,375.7% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,558,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,145,000 after buying an additional 6,438,526 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 4,798,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,242 shares during the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,489,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,507,000 after acquiring an additional 135,935 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,132,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,546,000 after acquiring an additional 220,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,670,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.