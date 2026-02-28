Hermes International SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Short Interest Update

Hermes International SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,531 shares, a growth of 125.3% from the January 29th total of 6,893 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 106,556 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 106,556 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HESAY. Barclays downgraded Hermes International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hermes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hermes International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

OTCMKTS HESAY traded down $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,669. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $248.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.60. Hermes International has a 1-year low of $232.01 and a 1-year high of $294.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Hermès International is a French luxury goods company renowned for its high-end leather goods, scarves, ready-to-wear apparel, watches, jewelry, fragrances and home accessories. Founded in 1837 as a harness and bridle workshop, the firm has evolved into one of the world’s most recognizable luxury maisons, known for artisanal craftsmanship, quality materials and a focus on timeless design. The company is headquartered in Paris and maintains a strong heritage identity that influences its product development and brand positioning.

Key product categories include leather goods and iconic handbags, silk scarves and ties, fashion and accessories, timepieces and fine jewelry, as well as fragrances and selected home collections.

