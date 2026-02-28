ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR) Short Interest Update

ioneer Ltd (NASDAQ:IONR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 43,433 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the January 29th total of 25,984 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,357 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 43,357 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ioneer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ioneer to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

NASDAQ IONR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,109. ioneer has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONR. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in ioneer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ioneer in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ioneer during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ioneer during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ioneer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

ioneer Ltd. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its flagship Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project in Nevada. The company’s core business activities center on developing a vertically integrated supply of critical battery minerals, including lithium carbonate and boric acid, to support the growing electric vehicle and energy storage markets. ioneer’s Rhyolite Ridge project is one of the only known deposits globally that contains both lithium and boron in economically recoverable concentrations, positioning the company to deliver a differentiated product to downstream battery and industrial users.

Founded and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange in the late 2010s under its original name, the company rebranded to ioneer in 2018 to reflect a strategic focus on innovation in battery metals.

