iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Up 109.6% in February

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,557,479 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the January 29th total of 2,174,660 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,675,083 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 71.4% during the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

IXUS traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.04. 8,691,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,053. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $94.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.94.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $1.5702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

