US Bancorp DE Purchases 20,608 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,608 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $25,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,118.2% during the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 979.2% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total value of $54,041.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,283.74. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $3,701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 512,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,940,140. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,237 shares of company stock valued at $25,861,120. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE ANET opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

