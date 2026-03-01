Short Interest in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Decreases By 77.2%

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 6,036 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the January 29th total of 26,471 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,189 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 157,189 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCOM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.73. 129,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,482. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.21.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LongView Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.