Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Short Interest Update

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 398 shares, a drop of 75.7% from the January 29th total of 1,639 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,318 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,318 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $534,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,539,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 120,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,060,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EJUL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $30.52. 2,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,792. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. EJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.